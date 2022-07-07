Ekweremadu, wife denied bail again

Ekweremadu, wife denied bail again

Thursday, July 7, 2022 4:17 pm


Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice

Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President and his wife, Beatrice, were again denied bail by a Westminster Court in the United Kingdom today.

They were docked for allegedly taking David Ukpo to Britain to have his organ harvested to save the life of the Senator’s daughter, Sonia.

Gavin Irwin represented Ekweremadu, while Szilvia Booker represented his wife. A high-powered Nigerian delegation was in court for the trial of the former Deputy Senate President.

However, the court denied the couple bail and adjourned the case to August 4th, 2022.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Govenor Dapo Abiodun: wins Ogun APC governorship ticket for 2023 election 2 hours ago

    On Governor Abiodun’s road inspection tour
    2 hours ago

    Havilah Partners Cummins to Bridge Nigeria’s Power Gap
    3 hours ago

    Why Nigeria should try Aboriginal Democracy – Chris Okotie
    The Youth Centre delivered by OSSAP-SDGs in Epe, Lagos 3 hours ago

    OSSAP-SDGs delivers youth centre, fish kiln, remodeled fish market in Lagos
    Pringle, Busby, Adimora-Ezeigbo: to headline Currey Literary Festival at Oxford 3 hours ago

    Pringle, Busby, Adimora-Ezeigbo to headline James Currey Literary Festival at Oxford
    5 hours ago

    Geoplex, Asfalizo, 12 others pre-qualify for 5 NIPPs Privatisation
    British PM Boris Johnson 8 hours ago

    Boris Johnson set to resign as British PM
    10 hours ago

    2023: Re-routing Nigeria’s Economic Voyage to Sri Lanka  