Ekweremadu, wife denied bail again

Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President and his wife, Beatrice, were again denied bail by a Westminster Court in the United Kingdom today.

They were docked for allegedly taking David Ukpo to Britain to have his organ harvested to save the life of the Senator’s daughter, Sonia.

Gavin Irwin represented Ekweremadu, while Szilvia Booker represented his wife. A high-powered Nigerian delegation was in court for the trial of the former Deputy Senate President.

However, the court denied the couple bail and adjourned the case to August 4th, 2022.