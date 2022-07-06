Illinois Shooting Suspect Charged, Victims’s Names Released

Robert E. Crimo III, the suspect in Monday’s mass shooting at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven dead and injured more than two dozen have been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, CNN reported. Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart announced during a news conference Tuesday evening.

The 21-year-old suspect, if convicted, the charges could lead to a mandatory life sentence, Rinehart said. More charges are expected to come, Rinehart added, including attempted murder, aggravated discharge and aggravated battery charges.

“These are just the first of many charges that will be filed against Mr Crimo, I want to emphasize that,” Rinehart said, adding he anticipates “dozens of more charges centring around each of the victims.”

Crimo has been in police custody since being apprehended Monday evening.

“Tomorrow morning at the Lake County courthouse, we will ask a judge to hold Mr. Crimo without the possibility of bail,” Rinehart said.

Attorney Thomas Durkin confirmed to CNN his representation of Crimo.

CNN has it further that Police earlier Tuesday identified six of the seven victims killed in the shooting. Jennifer Banek, Lake County Coroner, read the list of names during the news conference. The victims are as follows:

64-year-old Katherine Goldstein of Highland Park

35-year-old Irina McCarthy of Highland Park

37-year-old Kevin McCarthy of Highland Park

63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim of Highland Park

88-year-old Stephen Straus of Highland Park

78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza of Morelos, Mexico

A seventh victim died at a hospital outside of Lake County, Banek said.

A total of 45 people died or were injured during the shooting, said Christopher Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

The focus of the investigation for the last 36 hours was on the shooter, but has now shifted to “the victims and those left behind,” Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said during the news conference.

The release of the victims’ names comes after investigators revealed the suspected gunman may have planned the attack “for several weeks” and wore women’s clothing during the shooting to conceal his identity and his facial tattoos and to help him leave with the crowd that was fleeing in the shooting’s wake, Covelli said.