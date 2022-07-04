Eid-el-Kabir is exam free day – NECO

Saturday, 9 July is Eid-el-Kabir (Salah) day. For this reason, the National Examinations Council (NECO), said no examination was scheduled for the day. That is against the rumour that there would be papers.

According to a statemenr by the Head of Information and Public Relations Division, Mr. Azeez Sani, the council was conscious of the importance of religious festivals and had as such, always made adequate provision for such in fixing examination dates.

“The council has given a whole examination free week, beginning from July 8, to July 13, in the ongoing Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for school-based candidates.

“This is to enable Muslim faithful to have enough time to celebrate the festival,” he said.

The 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) for School-based Candidates began on June 27 and will end on Aug.12.

