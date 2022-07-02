Wike, Amaechi arrive Port Harcourt few hours apart (+photos)

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi former Minister of Transportation arrived at Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa at few hours interval on Saturday.

Amaechi was the first to arrive and was received by a large number of the All Progressive Congress (APC) members in Rivers State

The visit was Amaechi’s first to Rivers since he came second place to Bola Ahmed Tinubu at APC presidential

He assured that he will be frequenting the State and work for the party to secure victory.

It would be recalled however the few weeks ago, Wike directed the Professor Zacheaus Adango, the Attorney General of Rivers State to institute criminal charges against Amaechi and Tonye Cole, APC governorship candidate on the allegation that they both conspired and sold the State assets worth millions of dollars using Sahara Energy.

For Wike, there were unconfirmed reports that he refused to grant audience to a former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Waziri sent by the PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar sent to speak with him on the choice of the running mate of the party.

Observers of Rivers politics are on edge to know what will play out in the political atmosphere in state in the incoming days and weeks.