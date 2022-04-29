Wike: I’m that strong, courageous leader Nigeria wants now

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt



Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says his presidency, if given the ticket, will bring to bear strong and productive leadership that will truly rescue Nigeria.

Governor Wike made the assertion when he spoke to journalists on Friday after he had appeared before the presidential screening committee of the PDP at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The Rivers State governor, who stated how prepared he is for the office of the president of Nigeria, maintained that he is poised to tackle the intractable insecurity that has almost paralysed the country.

Governor Wike said he told members of the screening committee without mincing words that without security, nothing meaningful can be achieved in all sectors of the economy.

“I told them that it’s obvious that the major problem in this country today is the issue of insecurity. If you cannot tackle insecurity then there is nothing to talk about.

“I believe that if you bring (reduce) the situation of insecurity to a level where people are happy then you can talk about the economy. So, you can’t talk about the economy without talking about the environment being safe.

Governor Wike said before government can effectively focus on boosting agriculture in order to ensure food sufficiency for the citizenry, confidence must be restored among farmers so that they can return to the farms without the fear of being maimed.

“You cannot talk about improving agriculture when people cannot go to the farm. So, everything revolves around security and that requires also a strong leadership. That also requires a courageous leadership and that is what I have.”