Ekiti Governor-Elect, Oyebanji, Visits Fayose in Lagos

Ekiti State Governor-elect, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos residence of former Governor of the State, Mr Ayodele Fayose.

The visit was a sequel to the congratulatory messages sent to Oyebanji by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the June 18 election, Chief Bisi Kolawole, Ekiti State chapter of PDP and Ex-Governor Fayose respectively, hailing the outcome of the election, won by the APC candidate.

Oyebanji said the visit was to extend courtesies to Fayose as a former governor of the state, who, according to him, demonstrated statesmanship by congratulating him shortly after he was declared winner of the June 18 election.

Former Governor Fayose, while receiving the Governor-elect, urged him to be magnanimous in victory and to see himself as the Governor of Ekiti State and leader of the people regardless of their political affiliation.

He promised to support Oyebanji’s administration in whatever area his support would be needed, adding that the development of Ekiti State is a collective effort.

It is recalled that Oyebanji had earlier gone on a thank you visit the Governor of the State, Dr Kayode Fayemi in Ado-Ekiti, a day after the incumbent Governor led two other APC governors to visit him at his Ikogosi Ekiti country home.

The Governor-elect has also visited the first civilian Governor of the state, currently Minister of Investments, Trade and Industry, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, at his Iyin-Ekiti country home earlier in the week. He had earlier visited Chief Deji Fasuan, the nonagenarian elder statesman who chaired the committee for the creation of Ekiti State, under whom he served as Secretary (to the committee) as well as the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, HRM, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe