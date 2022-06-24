Most Expensive National Teams

The closer we get to the World Cup, the more attention is paid to national teams. This topic became especially relevant after the League of Nations, where some teams performed clearly below their level. At the same time, many national teams have a very high potential. Let’s have a look at the most expensive teams.

Argentina (€617m)

A few years ago, the squad of the Argentina national team were probably more expensive due to Lionel Messi. Now he is estimated at 50 million euros. Albiceleste’s most expensive player is currently Inter forward Lautaro Martinez. His transfer fee is 75 million euros. Lautaro is the most expensive player for Inter and the second most expensive player in Serie A after Dusan Vlahovic.

Italy (€681m)

The Italian national team have one of the world’s most expensive teams. At the same time, they did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup. This, of course, is a serious blow to the European champions for the second time in a row. Taking the opportunity, Roberto Mancini announced the restructuring of the team. Now the most expensive player for the Italians is Nicolo Barella. The Inter midfielder is valued at 70 million euros. Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni (60m), PSG midfielder Marco Verratti (50m), PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (50m) and AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali (50m) also have decent transfer fees. The Italians have a lot of talented youth, so the national team has great prospects.

After the sensational defeat to North Macedonia, Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup. It was unexpected because for every bookmaker including 22Bet Squadra Azzura was the favourite to win the match. However, not everything turned out that way.

Spain (€745m)

Spain also have a relatively young national team, but it is already producing results. They reached the World Cup and perform well in the League of Nations. The most expensive player is Barcelona midfielder Pedri. His transfer fee is 80 million euros. Pedri is the most expensive player in Barcelona and the second most expensive player in La Liga. Manchester City midfielder Rodri (€70m), Barcelona winger Ansu Fati (€60m) and midfielder Gavi (€60m) are still highly valued in the Spanish national team. Enrique admires the latter. The coach has assembled a good team, which is obliged to declare itself at the world championship.

Germany (€804m)

The German national team are by default one of the favourites of any tournament. It will be the same for the World Cup. In addition, the Germans have gathered a good team. The most expensive player currently is Joshua Kimmich. The Bayern midfielder is valued at 80 million euros. Kimmich is the most expensive player in the Munich club and one of the most expensive players in the Bundesliga. Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz (70 million), Bayern midfielder Jamal Musiala (65 million), midfielder Leon Goretzka (65 million) and Munich club winger Serge Gnabry (65 million) are also highly valued by the Germans. Hans-Dieter Flick has achieved great success at Bayern, and now he is expected to do the same at the head of the national team.

Brazil (€1.01 billion)

The Brazilian national team always has a lot of high-quality performers and they are all highly rated. Vinicius Junior is currently the most expensive player in the team. The transfer fee for the Real Madrid winger is €100m. Vinicius is the most expensive player in Real Madrid and La Liga. In addition, he is one of the three most expensive players in the world. PSG winger Neymar (75m), PSG defender Marquinhos (70m), Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson (60m), Real Madrid winger Rodrygo (60m) and Eder Militao are also highly valued in the Brazilian national team. With such players, Brazil should achieve success at the World Cup.

France (€1.06 billion)

The French national team has always had a lot of talented players. They have a particularly strong team now. The French most expensive player is Kylian Mbappe. The forward is estimated at 160 million euros. He is also the most expensive football player in the world. RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku (80m), Manchester United defender Raphael Varane (60m), Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni (60m) and Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman (60m) also have high transfer fees. It is very interesting how the reigning world champions will defend their title.

England (€1.31 billion)

The England team had and still has one of the most promising teams in the world. In addition, the Lions have the most expensive team in the world. The leader among the British in terms of transfer value is Harry Kane. Tottenham forward is estimated at 100 million euros and is one of the three most expensive players in the world. Several representatives of Manchester City have a high transfer fee at once: Phil Foden (90 million), Raheem Sterling (85 million) and Jack Grealish (80 million). Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham (80 million) and Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold (80 million) also have a high transfer value. After losing the Euro 2020 final, this team is set to conquer new heights. Let’s see what happens.