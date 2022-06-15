JADESeminars Mourns Hajia Raheemat O. Momodu

JADESeminars Mourns Hajia Raheemat O. Momodu

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 1:31 pm


Hajia Raheemat Momodu

The Journalism and Development Seminars Initiative (JADESeminars), has commiserated with the Momodu family of Agbede, Edo State over the passing of their lovely and kind-hearted daughter, Hajia Raheemat Omoro Momodu. This is contained in a statement by Tony Akiotu, Gbemiga Ogunleye, Ibim Semenitari, Angela Agoawike, and Chinwe Worukwo, Programme Officer.

Until her death, which occurred on June 14, 2022, Hajia Raheemat, a founding member of JADESeminars Initiative, and Secretary of its Board of Trustees was the Principal Programme Officer, Human Security and Civil Society Organizations in the Department of Gender and Social Affairs at the ECOWAS Commission.

She was a passionate believer in the Nigeria Project, with a deep commitment to issues of women and children. This passion and commitment drove her activities throughout her life and were exemplified in the roles she played and the responsibilities that she took on.

A former Assistant Political Editor with the defunct Concord Newspapers, Hajia Raheemat was at various times the Chairperson of the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists, Lagos State Chapter, Project Officer/Gender Equity Programme, Friedrich Ebert Foundation, Nigeria, National Programme Officer, Gender and Coordinator Youth Development Programme at the United Nations Fund for Population Activities, UNFPA, Programme Manager, Good Governance and Human Rights, and Gender Focal Person, EU Delegation to Nigeria, among other positions. She was the President of the International Visitor Leadership Programme of the US Department of State.

Hajia Raheemat is survived by her son, Zafir and sister Lafifat, among others. Funeral arrangements as announced by her family show that she will be buried today June 15 at the Gwarimpa Cemetry in Abuja according to Islamic rites.

May the Almighty grant her Alijanah Firdaus.

 

