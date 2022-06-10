Police react to video of alleged Fulani attack in Kogi

Friday, June 10, 2022 10:49 pm


Edward Egbuka Kogi Police Commissioner

Kogi State Police Command has faulted a trending video purportedly shot on on Abuja-Lokoja road showing Fulani militia armed with guns loaded in two trailers with passengers allegedly kidnapped by them in seven buses.

The denial is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Kogi State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya.

He said the video was a product of mischief.

The statement read: “The attention of the Kogi State Police Command has been drawn to the video trending that “along Abuja – Lokoja road, over 500 buses and passengers parked on the road because of blocked of two trailers of Fulani gunmen barricading and had already kidnapped seven buses into the forest”.

“The Command wish to state unequivocally that, the statement is not only the figment of the imagination of the author, but totally false, malicious and highly mischievous. The incident as alleged did not happen in Kogi State and such was not reported anywhere in the State.

“The author ought to have mentioned the specific location where the purported incident happened, rather than being vague. More so, no indication of when the said incident occurred. Situation reports have been received from Area Commanders, DPOs, Tactical Commanders, other security agencies, no such incident recorded in the State

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police urge all peace loving citizens of Kogi State and the country at large to discountenance such mischievous information trending on social media and go about their lawful businesses and activities please.”

