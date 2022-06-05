Salihu Lukman’s reacts to APC Chairman’s statement on Tinubu

Salihu Lukman’s reacts to APC Chairman’s statement on Tinubu

Sunday, June 5, 2022 3:51 am


 

Salihu Moh. Lukman. Photo credit: The Sun

Salihu Lukman, former Progressive Governors Forum DG and APC Vice Chairman North West has reacted to Sen. Abdullahi Adamu’s comments on Tinubu’s in Abeokuta.

Lukman said we all, including Asiwaju himself acknowledged that it was unfortunate he made those statements and it is his right to express his frustration, it should be recognised as such.

“But nobody, no matter the position of the person can use it against him unless the party follows due process through the rightful organs of the party to discuss it,” Lukman argued.

He added: “So, the opinion expressed by Abdullahi Adamu was his personal opinion and it is his own right to present it to any organ of the party for consideration.

“But until that opinion is adopted by organ of the party, it cannot be considered as the position of party.

It is not the position of APC, it is his personal opinion personal opinion”.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has said the party is not happy with the outburst of one of its presidential aspirants, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abeokuta.

He said Tinubu might be sanctioned by the party.

