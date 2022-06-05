Catholic Church speaks on Owo attack, says no priest was abducted

Sunday, June 5, 2022 5:07 pm


The Catholic Church has said no priest was abducted by gunmen who attacked a parish of its church in Owo, Ondo State while service was going on contrary to claims in some posts in the social media.

The Ondo Diocese of Catholic Church said this in a statement by Rev. Fr. Augustine IKWU, its Director, its Director Social Communications while speaking on the attack which led to the death of many worshippers and injury to many others.

While the church confirmed that the gunmen killed many worshippers and injured many others, it however said all the Priests and Bishop in the parish are safe and non was kidnapped as the social media has it.

It also said the identity of the gunmen were not yet known.

Read The full statement below

ATTACK ON ST. FRANCIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, OWO, ONDO STATE NIGERIA

It is Pentecost Sunday when every Catholic is expected to be in Church to commemorate the Solemnity. It is so sad to say that while the Holy Mass was going on, unknown Gunmen attacked St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State. Leaving many feared dead and many others injured and the Church violated. The identity of the perpetrators remains unknow while the situation has left the community devastated.

However, for now, security agencies have been deployed to the community to relatively handle the situation. At this point in the history of our dear country Nigeria, we need God’s ultimate intervention to restore peace and tranquillity.

Meanwhile, all the Priests and Bishop in the parish are safe and non was kidnapped as the social media has it. Nonetheless, let us continue to pray for them and the good people of Owo and the state at large.

We turn to God to console the families of those whose lives were lost to this distressing incident, and we pray for the departed souls to rest in peace. Amen.

The Bishop appeals that we remain calm, be law abiding and pray for peace and normalcy to return to our community, state and country.

Signed

Rev. Fr. Augustine IKWU
Director, Social Communications
June 5, 2022

