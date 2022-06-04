Buhari to Attend Ecowas Extraordinary Summit In Accra

President Muhammadu Buhari will today Saturday, June 4 in Accra, Ghana attend an Extraordinary Summit of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government on the political situation in Mali and other parts of the sub-region.

The Summit which will hold at the Presidential Palace, Accra, also known as the Jubilee House, is expected to review progress made by Mali’s military junta on the return of the country to democratic rule.

The Heads of State will also review the situation in the Republics of Burkina Faso and Guinea.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd) and Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar.

He will return to Abuja the same day at the end of the Summit.