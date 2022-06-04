Buhari meets APC presidential aspirants

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting the 23 aspirants seeking the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2023 presidential election to a closed door meeting at Aso Rock presidential villa Abuja.

Some of the presidential aspirants present at the meeting which started around 9pm are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, Governors Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Fayemi Kayode (Ekiti), former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Goodwill Akpabio and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, amongst others.

The meeting of the aspirants with the presidential candidate is coming ahead of the presidential primary of the party scheduled to hold between Monday, 6th and Wednesday, 8th June in Eagle Square, Abuja.

There are speculations that the President may explore the possibility of selecting a consensus candidate among the aspirants at the meeting.

This will be in line with recent assertion by the President to APC state governors that he wants to pick his successor and needs their support to do so.

Details later