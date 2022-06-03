Rotate power to South to retain presidency- Akeredolu tells APC

Friday, June 3, 2022 9:03 am


By Muftau Ogunyemi

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) party to retain power by rotating presidency to the South as it prepares for the Special Convention for Presidential Primary election.

Akeredolu, who doubles as the Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, was on Wednesday announced as the Chairman of Security and Compliance for the party’s Special Convention.

In a short message via his personal Facebook page on Thursday, the Governor re-echoed the position of his colleagues in the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum that power should be rotated to the South.

Akeredolu explained that the APC must be ready to rotate power so as to retain the Presidency, adding that to retain power; the party must rotate presidency to the South.

“APC must work to retain power. We must rotate power to retain power!!! Rotate to the South. Shikena,” the message said. (NAN)

