My Reaction To PDP Primary Election 2022

By Muyiwa Ojo

In 2019, Nyesome Wike supported Aminu Tambuwal heavily. But in 2022, Tambuwal stepped down for Atiku when he knew that Wike was contesting too. What does that tell you?

Fayose contested this PDP’s primary and got ZERO (0) votes. Mind you, Ekiti had 16 delegates that voted. That means nobody voted for Fayose among Ekiti delegates.

Pius Anyim contested the primary too and got 14 votes. The delegates from South East were more than 50. How come the leading candidate from SE got 14? Who did others vote for? I thought we ‘agreed’ that SE must be given the ticket across all parties? Why are they not voting for their aspirants from the SE region?

Finally, Southern Delegates, in general, were there too but voted for Atiku.

FLASHBACK …. before now …

The South cried about marginalization ceaselessly.

The South screamed endlessly about Fulanization and Islamization.

Southerners with body language support for PDP due to their perceived APC ‘misrule’ and ‘incompetence’ of PMB called others in APC Fulani slaves.

NOW, COME BACK …

Do you still believe in this cry for marginalization?

Do you truly believe there is Fulanization and Islamization agenda after our Southern delegates have voted for another Fulani?

Can we now call supporters of PDP a new set of Fulani slaves?

MY CONCLUSION …

When next you hear the word marginalization, please note that it is due to a fight over national cake and someone has been denied access to DOLLARS or NAIRA.

When next you hear FULANIZATION and ISLAMIZATION agenda, know that it is a ruse. Politicians devise it to divide the people to continue to rule over them to cover up their sins against the nation.

Friends, the politicians just succeeded in dividing us, especially we in the South, due to the dollarization of primary elections. This shows that people simply cry when dollars no reach them.

Wise up and take the smart decision. If you fail, be ready to cry for another version of Fulanization and Islamization. If you say it is a lie, they know how to act out a drama, and kill people by disguising and hanging it on their perceived target to make you believe.

It is so easy to manipulate you. They will write fearful propaganda messages and circulate them on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

All I want to say now is … Beware of PDP.

Again, beware of politicians.