Delta Speaker, Oborevwori wins PDP governorship ticket

Thursday, May 26, 2022 1:28 am


Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly; emerges winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary for the 2023 general election.

By Ifeanyi Olannye

Mr Sheriff Oborevwori, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary for the 2023 general election.

Oborevwori polled a total of 590 votes to beat his closest rival, former Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief David Edevbie, who scored a total of 113 votes.

Other aspirants are Deputy Gov. Kingsley Otuaro who scored nine votes and the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Peter Mrakpor who also polled nine votes.

Sen. James Manager (83); Mr Fred Majemite (six); Ejaife Odebala (three); Chief Abel Esievo, (two); Dr Braduce Angozi; ( two ); Sir Bright Onajefe-Gift, ( three); Mr Chris Iyowaye, ( zero); Lucky Idike, (one); and Chief Ikie Agbarianovwe scored no vote.

However, a former Minister of Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, who was also cleared by the party to run backed out of the primary.

The PDP Returning Officer, Mr Ndubisi Nwobu and his team, while declaring the result, announced Oborevwori winner for scoring the highest number of votes in the primary election.

According to him, the elections committee accredited a total of 824 delegates for the primary elections but 822 votes were cast with three void votes.

“By the power conferred on me as the Party Returning officer for the Delta State PDP Governorship Primaries for 2023, I hereby declare Mr Sheriff Oborevwori winner for scoring the highest number of votes in the election.

“Oborevwori scored a total of 590 out of 821 valid votes to emerge winner and he is hereby returned as the Delta PDP candidate for the 2023 general election.” (NAN)

