PDP has lost its grip on my constituency – Gov Okpebholo 

By Jethro Ibileke

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has declared that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has lost its stronghold in Edo Central senatorial district.

He stated this over the weekend during a political gathering at Okaijesan Town Hall in Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area, held to welcome members of the PDP who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Prominent among the defectors was a former Chairman of the APC in the State, Anselm Ojezua, who left the party for the with former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Okpebholo who described Ojezua’s return as a boost to the party’s consolidation in the State, noted that the APC remains an open and inclusive platform for all citizens committed to progress in the State.

“I want to commend the members of the PDP who have made the decision to join our great party, the APC.

“This defection is a testament to the fact that the PDP has lost relevance in Esan Central, my own constituency. Today marks the political end of the PDP in this local government,” he said.

The Governor added that while efforts had previously been made to persuade many of the decampees to join the APC, they have now come voluntarily, moved by the visible impact of his administration’s developmental agenda.

He also welcomed members of the Edo State House of Assembly, former local government chairmen, councillors, and former PDP leaders who have now pitched their tents with the APC.

“Their decision to align with our party is a clear endorsement of our direction and leadership,” he said.

The Governor assured the people of his continued commitment to service, promising not to betray the trust reposed in him.

“I will not fail you. I will continue to work diligently to ensure that Edo enjoys sustained development under my watch,” he concluded.