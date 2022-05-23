Faniyi wins PDP ticket for Yagba Federal Constituency

By Richard Elesho

A former House of Representatives member, Hon. Tolorunjuwon Joseph Faniyi has emerged candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the just concluded primary for Yagba Federal Constituency, in Kogi State.

The primary election which was should have held on Sunday was rescheduled for today, Monday, due to the late arrival of election materials from Lokoja.

By the time the materials arrived on Sunday night, the party was only able to conduct the House of Assembly primaries for the three Local Governments, namely, Yagba East, Yagba Wast and Mopa Muro in the Constituency.

This Monday morning, the 103 PDP adhoc delegates converged in Isansu, headquarters of the Federal Constituency to cast their ballots, for their preferred aspirants.

At the end of the exercise, Faniyi polled 61 votes, to beat his closest challenger, Chief Edward Olatunji who garnered 42. The third aspirant, Alhaji Sikiru did not record any votes, at all.

Faniyi left the lower chamber of the National Assembly in 2007, after serving one term, in the spirit of the then rotational arrangement in Yagbaland.

In the days leading to the primary, PDP leaders in Yagbaland had endorsed Faniyi for the Green Chamber and Aro Samuel Bamidele for the Senate.