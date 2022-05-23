Faniyi wins PDP ticket for Yagba Federal Constituency

Faniyi wins PDP ticket for Yagba Federal Constituency

Monday, May 23, 2022 10:25 am


T. J. Faniyi

By Richard Elesho

A former House of Representatives member, Hon. Tolorunjuwon Joseph Faniyi has emerged candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the just concluded primary for Yagba Federal Constituency, in Kogi State.
The primary election which was should have held on Sunday was rescheduled for today, Monday, due to the late arrival of election materials from Lokoja.
By the time the materials arrived on Sunday night, the party was only able to conduct the House of Assembly primaries for the three Local Governments, namely, Yagba East, Yagba Wast and Mopa Muro in the Constituency.
This Monday morning, the 103 PDP adhoc delegates converged in Isansu, headquarters of the Federal Constituency to cast their ballots, for their preferred aspirants.
At the end of the exercise, Faniyi polled 61 votes, to beat his closest challenger, Chief Edward Olatunji who garnered 42. The third aspirant, Alhaji Sikiru did not record any votes, at all.
Faniyi left the lower chamber of the National Assembly in 2007, after serving one term, in the spirit of the then rotational arrangement in Yagbaland.
In the days leading to the primary, PDP leaders in Yagbaland had endorsed Faniyi for the Green Chamber and Aro Samuel Bamidele for the Senate.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Bank of Industry Grows Profit by 75%; Declares Dividend Payment to Ministry of Finance and CBN
    2 hours ago

    Aerofield Homes Bags Excellence Recognition Award
    2 hours ago

    Abeokuta Catholic Diocese plans big for World Communications Day
    APC presidential aspirants 3 hours ago

    APC postpones screening of presidential aspirants
    12 hours ago

    Jokers in Power!
    Manchester City win Premier league 16 hours ago

    Drama as Man City win 8th EPL title
    17 hours ago

    Disambiguating Obi-nomics
    Manchester City win Premier league 17 hours ago

    Drama as Man City win 8th EPL title