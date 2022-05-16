Gasvine Properties Celebrates 4 Years of Delighting their Customers

This 16th day of May 2022 makes Gasvine Properties four years as a property enterprise here in Nigeria. Although the company is officially four today, the cumulative wealth of industry experience is actually 22 years. Gasvine started on the note of expertise to deliver what it called “superior value and that is what we have done all these years and we are ready and geared to do more. We are happy that all our customers are delighted with our splendid offers.”

This anniversary celebration was made known by the GMD/CEO of the real estate firm, ESV DR Oziele Godwin, in a press release.

He was excited to state that in just four years, Gasvine Properties already has five amazing estates spread across the country: Mowe – Ofada Ogun state; Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State; Izele- Azagba, Asaba and Avu in Owerri, Imo State and, as he put it, “we are working really hard to do more.”

He added with enthusiasm: “In four years we have led the industry with novel ideas, one of which is our latest project, the Diaspora Housing Scheme which was launched last month. We are using a combination of industry expertise and experience on one hand and excellence and integrity on the other to solve the housing problem of those in the diaspora.

We are today celebrating because we have worked very hard to make housing problems a thing of the past for all categories of Nigerians: from the wage earner to the business tycoon.

To all our amazing employees, delightful customers, stakeholders and friends, we say a warm thank you for your continued commitment to Gasvine Properties

We are prepared and committed to keep making you continuously happy by finding solutions to all housing challenges and ensuring that our services are excellently delivered.”

In conclusion, he said, “we give all the glory to God for giving us the ideas and for making the ideas work”