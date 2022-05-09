2023: White man seeks to govern Plateau State

Monday, May 9, 2022 2:56 pm


Yohanna Maigona: a Dutch allegedly born and raised in Jos wants to govern Plateau State in 2023

Richard Elesho

As the nation wobbles towards the 2023 general elections, the posters of a white man campaigning to be Governor of Plateau State, have been pasted on the streets of Jos, the State capital.

The man, Yohanna Maigona, a Dutch allegedly born and raised in Jos, sees the coal city as home and long harboured the desire to partake in its politics and development.

The man whose real name is Wiebe Boer, took Yohanna Maigona as his Hausa identity from childhood, to underscore his love for Nigeria and Nigerians. He is also popularly known as Sarkin Bature among folks in the State.

It was gathered that Yohanna, who schooled in Jos, speaks flawless Hausa, a language he learnt before his mother tongue.

Yohanna’s hopes to crystalize his political dream on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Dressed in a Navy Blue Suit and ties, posters of the bespectacled white man advertise him as the people’s choice 2023, urging people to cast their votes for him

