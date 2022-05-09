2023: I’m Not Contesting for Any Nigerian Political Position – Dutchman Boer

Richard Elesho

As the nation wobbles towards the 2023 general elections, the posters of a white man campaigning to be Governor of Plateau State, have been pasted on the streets of Jos, the State capital. Different posters have continued to surface like button mushrooms.

One of such posters is linked to Yohanna Maigona, a Dutch born and raised in Jos. The poster showed that he wanted to be governor of Plateau State. According to many who believed the story, he sees the coal city as home and long harboured the desire to partake in its politics and development.

However, Maigona has issued a statement, denying any political ambition. He tweeted: “I am categorically stating that I have no intention of running for political office in Nigeria and I am not eligible to do so.”

Tje only truth to the insinuation, according tp him, was that he was born in Jos and raised in Taraba and Plateau States to Dutch missionary parents and have spent the last 12 years living in Lagos and serving Nigeria and Nigerians in various capacities.”

See his statement below:

The man whose real name is Wiebe Boer, took Yohanna Maigona as his Hausa identity from childhood, to underscore his love for Nigeria and Nigerians. He is also popularly known as Sarkin Bature among folks in the State.

It was gathered that Yohanna, who schooled in Jos, speaks flawless Hausa, a language he learnt before his mother tongue.

Dressed in a Navy Blue Suit and ties, posters of the bespectacled man advertise him as the people’s choice 2023, urging people to cast their votes for him