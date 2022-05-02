Lagos building collapse: Death toll rises to 10 – NEMA

Lagos building collapse: Death toll rises to 10 – NEMA

Monday, May 2, 2022 8:47 pm


Rescue workers at the site of the collapsed building in Ebute Meta, Lagos

Rescue workers at the site of the collapsed building in Ebute Meta, Lagos


By Fabian Ekeruche

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Monday said that the death toll at the collapsed three-storey building in the Ebute Metta area has increased to 10.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the Zonal Coordinator, South-West, NEMA, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“Two additional bodies including a four-year-old boy and a female youth corps member recovered, making 10 deaths.

“The number of rescued occupants remains 23, while six males and four females have been so far recovered dead,” Farinloye told NAN.

Recall that a three-storey building collapsed on Sunday at about 10.56 p.m. on 24 Ibadan Street, Herbert Macaulay Way, Ebute Meta, Lagos.

However, rescue operations are still ongoing at the site of the incident in search of occupants trapped under the rubble. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

