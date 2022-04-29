Police parade deadly cultists, kidnappers, ritualist in Ogun

By Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Ogun state police command on Thursday paraded sixty-nine suspects arrested for different crimes across the state recently.

Ogun Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi revealed that the suspects were arrested at different crimes across the state and 52 of them are cultist, 12 kidnappers, 2 armed robbers, a ritualist, a murder suspect, and a fraudster.

While speaking with journalist Oyeyemi revealed that on the 26th of April 2022, at about 6:30am, while the men of So-safe corps were on routine patrol at Lantoro area of Abeokuta, a man later identified as Lukman Kushimo a.k.a Werepe was seen coming out from Oke-Yidi Cemetery with a sack in his hand.

And when he was stopped and searched, head of a little child was discovered inside the sack he carried.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the little child corpse was brought to the Cemetery for burial through the help of the suspect who later came back to severe the head.

On interview with journalist, Lukman said the parent of the girl are based Ibadan asked him to help them bury the corpse of the girl who died after battling kidney disease at Federal Medical Center (FMC), Abeokuta. He said he collected the sum of #29,000 for the burial.

But Lukman said when his accomplice called him that they will need BISCUIT(i.e Human head), he decided to cut of the girls’ head with the mind set of collecting #50,000 from Aworila.

Another paraded suspect is an Islamic clergy man Abdul Salami Yakub who specializes in defrauding members of the public.

Abimbola revealed that Yakub was arrested following a written petition received by the Commissioner of Police from one Rukayat Ibrahim who reported that she was defrauded of Four Million, seven hundred and seventy five thousand naira by one Abdul Salami Yakub who pretended to have spiritual solution to her daughter’s problem.



The Commissioner of Police however directed the monitoring team to go after the suspect who was eventually arrested and confessed been a fraudster.

He added that investigation was going on, another victim, one Oluwaseun Ibrahim came up with a complaint that the suspect had earlier duped her of Seven hundred thousand naira which the suspect also confirmed.

Also paraded was one Alamu Apesin a well digger who stabbed one Joshua Alao in the right chest during a fight for dating his girlfriend.

Abimbola also assures the residents that the command will never abdicate its statutory responsibility of fighting crime and criminality in the State.

He also assure all citizen of Ogun State that police operatives are ever ready to rid the State of criminal as it is going to roll out all in its arsenal to make the State unconducive for criminals to carry out their nefarious activities.

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to call their wards to order to avoid had I know situation because anybody or group who attempt to disrupt the peace of the State will be dealt with in the most decisive manner,” he said.