Court sends Ogun teenage ritualists to prison

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Thursday ordered the remand of four teenage boys recently arrested for killing one Sofiat Okeowo and cutting off her head with the intention of using it for money ritual

The four suspects – Balogun Mustakeem, 20, Majekodunmi Soliudeen, 18, Abdulgafa Lukman,19, and Waris Oladeinde, 18, were arrested on Saturday 29th of January after they were caught burning the severed head of Okeowo in a poot in an uncompleted building in Kugba area of Abeokuta.

The suspects were arraigned on a two count charge of conspiracy and murder by the police.

Magistrate I. O Abudu who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered that the suspects be remanded in prison.

Abudu ordered that the defendants should be remanded in Oba correctional service, pending Legal advice from Ogun State Director of Public Prosecution(DPP)

She however adjourned the case till March 14 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Lawrence Balogun, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Jan. 28 at about 11:00pm at Kugba area in Abeokuta.

Balogun, alleged that the defendants conspire among themselves and murder one Sofiat Okeowo who is a girl friend to one of the defendant Soliudeen.

He said the defendants killed her by cutting off her head with a cutlass.

According to the prosecutor, the defendants murdered Sofiat with the plan to use her body parts for money ritual.

The prosecutor, said that the offence contravenes sections 324, 316 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.