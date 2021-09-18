Police nab suspect during robbery operation in Ogun

Police nab suspect during robbery operation in Ogun

Saturday, September 18, 2021 6:12 pm


Nnamdi Omeka: arrested for robbery in Ogun

Nnamdi Omeka: arrested for robbery in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun have arrested one Nnamdi Omeka while he and one other suspect at large were trying to dispossess a man of his car in Sango Ota area of the State.

The spokesperson of the Ogun Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who announced this in a statement said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received at Sango divisional headquarters on 14th Sept that a two- man armed robbery syndicate were attacking one Rasaq Hamed at Ile pupa Iloye area of Sango Ota in order to dispossess him of his car.

“Upon the information, the Dpo Sango ota, CSP Godwin Idehai quickly mobilized his patrol team and moved to the scene.

“On getting to the scene, the robbers who were shooting sporadically took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and one of them was arrested with the help of members of the community, while the other one escaped,” Oyeyemi said.

He listed items recovered from the suspects as four live cartridges and one expended cartridge.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police cp Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing member of the gang. He also directed that the arrested one be transferred to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Police: Man shot dead by police in Edo 58 mins ago

    Man dies from shot fired at fleeing suspect in Edo
    5 hours ago

    Oluwayemisi Ajayi refutes Helen Prest’s claim of being a shareholder of her Husband Company
    6 hours ago

    How Okonjo Iweala’s Brother, Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, Survived Cultists’ Attack
    Governor Ahmed Fintiri of Adamawa State: Chairman, PDP National Convention Planning Committee 6 hours ago

    2023: PDP will capture presidency, 28 states – National convention chair
    LR: Governor Sanwo-Olu, VP Osinbajo and Pastor Kumuyi at the book launch in Lagos on Friday 7 hours ago

    Osinbajo to Christians: Pay your Pentecost tax
    Police patrol: 7 hours ago

    Police: House housewife killed 3 stepsons with poison in Yobe
    Rep Tunji Olawuyi, member representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero Federal Constituency of Kwara unveiling his 2021 Digital Empowerment Programme recently. 8 hours ago

    PhD, Masters degree holders apply for Rep’s empowerment programme
    COVID-19 8 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria records 2 deaths, 337 new cases Friday