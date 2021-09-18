Police nab suspect during robbery operation in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun have arrested one Nnamdi Omeka while he and one other suspect at large were trying to dispossess a man of his car in Sango Ota area of the State.

The spokesperson of the Ogun Police Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi who announced this in a statement said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received at Sango divisional headquarters on 14th Sept that a two- man armed robbery syndicate were attacking one Rasaq Hamed at Ile pupa Iloye area of Sango Ota in order to dispossess him of his car.

“Upon the information, the Dpo Sango ota, CSP Godwin Idehai quickly mobilized his patrol team and moved to the scene.

“On getting to the scene, the robbers who were shooting sporadically took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and one of them was arrested with the help of members of the community, while the other one escaped,” Oyeyemi said.

He listed items recovered from the suspects as four live cartridges and one expended cartridge.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police cp Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing member of the gang. He also directed that the arrested one be transferred to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.