Oshiomhole joins 2023 presidential race

By Jethro Ibileke

There are strong indications that the immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, is set to join 2023, presidential race today.

This is contained in a publication by Afemai Reporters, an online media platform.

The report quoted a statement signed by Oshiomhole’s top aide, Victor Oshioke.

“The official declaration is expected to take place today (Friday), by 3pm at the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture Abuja, which would also be aired live on Arise TV”.

According to the publication, Oshiomhole will hinge his campaign on “Restructure The Change 2023” mantra.

Victor Oshioke could not pick up calls made by our correspondent this morning for confirmation.

The latest move by the former two-time Governor of Edo State might have jettisoned his earlier declaration to contest for Edo north senatorial seat in next year’s election.

See the notice below:

Special Invitation.

Dear Sir/Madam

I wish to specially invite you to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole’s public declaration to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the 2023666h general election, under the platform of the APC.

Date: Friday April 29th 2022.

Venue: Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture, Area 10 Abuja.

Time: 3 pm prompt.

Your presence will be highly appreciated.

Signed:

Victor Oshioke