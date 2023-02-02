Despite mounting oppositions Tinubu will win 2023 presidency —Bishop Williams

By Funke Cole

Renowned man of God and Founder, Christ Vessels of Grace Church Inc Bishop Kayode Williams has further assured that despite renewed opposition against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the stand bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he will emerge victorious in the forthcoming presidential elections.

Bishop Williams in a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday reiterated his position for the umpteenth time that Tinubu is God’s agenda for 2023 elections.

Williams who is also the National Coordinator, Integrity Ministers International Ministry Incorporated (IMIM), an umbrella body of interdenominational clergymen across the country had last year prophesied that Tinubu would win the presidential primaries, further reaffirmed that Tinubu will garner the largest votes to secure him landslide victory in the forthcoming election.

Waxing philosophical, the Abeokuta-born cleric said the fiery furnace which Tinubu is experiencing at the moment is meant to happen in order to strengthen him.

He said that the trials will not break him but will only establish the fact that God rules in the affairs of man.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge the winner in the forthcoming election,” he said, adding that the former governor of Lagos State will not just coast home to victory as the President-elect under the APC but God will use him to rebuild Nigeria.

According to him, “Tinubu will sail to victory by divine arrangement. From revelations we have received, all these mounting oppositions will fall flat. It will not affect his emergence and victory ultimately because the Good Lord has already perfected his ways.”

Going down memory lane, Bishop Williams who also doubles as the Deputy Director at the Tinubu-Shettima Independent Campaign Council (ICC), recalled that just like the tension over the Muslim-Muslim ticket brouhaha was doused, every other mounting opposition against Tinubu will not prevail.

“God does not see things the way we do. If God wants to send rain, He sends rain for both Christians and Muslims. God does not see anybody as a Christian or Muslim, He sees us as the work of His Hands.

We have made a choice in the world to follow. That’s the way God is seeing us. God does not look at the people He created as Chinese or Russians. God sees them as human beings and that’s what the Bible says that in the beginning God created them male and female. Did He mention Muslim? When God speaks, I cannot go and query the integrity of God. Galatians 3:28 says that ‘there is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female, for ye are all one in Christ Jesus.’”

The presidential elections according to the timetable released by the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is scheduled to hold on February 25, with 18 presidential candidates on the ballot.