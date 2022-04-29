2023: Oshiomhole postpones presidential declaration

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has postponed the formal declaration of his presidential ambition in the next year’s general election.

Notice for the presidential declaration, an upgraded his political ambition from senatorial ticket, was given earlier this morning.

Oshiomhole who was to hinge his campaign on “Restructure The Change 2023” mantra, had announced on his Facebook page that he will make a formal declaration today, live on TV.

“The official declaration is expected to take place today (Friday), by 3pm at the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture Abuja, which would also be aired live on Arise TV”, said the notice.

Few hours after the notice, however, his media aide, Victor Oshioke, announced the postponement in a two-paragraph press release.

The statement reads:

“The formal declaration of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of APC which was advertised to hold today, April 29th 2022 is hereby postponed.

“The new date for the event will be communicated appropriately.”

The former two-time Governor of Edo State had initially announced his interest in running for Edo North senatorial seat.

He however ran into a big storm after the declaration, as he was bashed left, right and centre and warned about a possible disgrace in the field.