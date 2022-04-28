Special Tawaf: Tinubu Thanks Obasa, Wants More Prayers For Nigeria

– Urges Nigerians to pray for Buhari, other leaders

– Seeks Allah’s intervention in Nigeria’s challenges

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and top presidential aspirant on the party’s platform, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has thanked the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, for the special Tawaf held for him and in favour of his ambition in Mecca.

Tinubu also commended the Lagos State House of Assembly for the successes so far recorded under the leadership of Dr. Obasa just as he appreciated the members of the House who took part in the Tawaf.

The special Tawaf held on Thursday around Kaabah at the centre of Islam’s most important mosque, the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

While expressing gratitude to the participants, Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos, urged Nigerians to use the opportunity to pray for a better Nigeria.

He encouraged the citizens to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the country as they make efforts to resolve the country’s challenges.

“As Muslim faithful continue their fasting and supplications to Allah in this Holy month of Ramadan, I express my gratitude to the Lagos State House of Assembly for their decision to organise a special Tawaf (circumambulation of Holy Kaabah) and prayer session for me today (Thursday) in Mecca.

“I’m most honoured by this gesture purposed to be in furtherance of similar prayers seeking God’s blessings for my aspiration to lead our country from 2023.

“However, while thanking Speaker Mudasiru Obasa and all members of the Lagos State House of Assembly for this important decision, I enjoin the Speaker and his colleagues to go beyond my ambition and pray for Nigeria as well.

“I urge them to intercede on behalf of the nation and beseech Almighty Allah for an end to the challenges besieging our country.

“I urge them to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration in their efforts to surmount these challenges,” he appealed.

He further urged for prayers to Allah to touch the hearts of bandits and criminal elements in the country so that they toe the path of goodness in the blessed month of Ramadan.

“I also enjoin everyone organising or holding similar prayers either for themselves or for some particular causes to also remember to pray for our country in this sacred month,” he said.

The Tawaf was attended by political and business leaders as well as Islamic schorlars.