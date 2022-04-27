Dave Eggers’ novel to be adapted into a movie

American bestselling writer and journalist Dave Eggers’ novel The Every will soon be adapted into a movie by HBO. HBo is developing a series based on the book.

The novel is a sequel to his 2013 book, The Circle (which was adapted into a 2017 movie starring Emma Watson and Tom Hanks).

Eggers is the bestselling writer of A Heartbreaking Work Of Staggering Genius and was for many years one of the faciliitators of the Chimamanda Adichie’s International Creative Writing Workshop.

A Heartbreaking Work Of Staggering Genius, a commercial and critical success, chronicles Eggers’ stewardship of his younger brother, Toph, following the cancer-related deaths of his parents.

The potential series will follow what happens when the world’s largest tech company merges with the planet’s dominant e-commerce site, creating the richest and most dangerous — and, oddly enough, the most beloved — monopoly ever known.

The book centres on a woman who takes a job at The Every with the intent of taking it upside down.

“In this equally terrifying and hilarious cautionary tale, Dave Eggers shows us the increasing cost of the frictionless life that technology enables,” said HBO Programming executive vp Amy Gravitt. “As he writes, ‘Nothing described herein actually happened, though much of it likely will,’ and what better starting point for an HBO comedy script?”

The Every was published in October 2021 by McSweeney’s (which Eggers founded) to glowing reviews.

Rachel Axler (Veep, The Daily Show) is adapting the novel,

Axler and Eggers will executive produce the potential series along wit with David Miner.

Axler, who has an overall deal at HBO, has won four Emmys: two for best comedy series as a member of Veep’s producing team and two as part of The Daily Show’s writing staff.

Her credits also include Dickinson, Parks and Recreation and New Girl. She is repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Eggers is repped by CAA, The Gotham Group and Jackoway Tyerman.