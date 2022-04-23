Police: Boko Haram 10 killed people in Yobe

Police: Boko Haram 10 killed people in Yobe

Saturday, April 23, 2022 1:59 pm


By Ahmed Abba

The Police Command in Yobe has confirmed 10 persons killed and several others wounded in an attack orchestrated by Boko Haram insurgents in Geidam town on Wednesday.

The Spokesman of the Command, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Damaturu.

He said the insurgents moving on motorcycles also torched the staff quarters of a public school in the area.

“Currently; normalcy has returned and people are going about their normal businesses as security operatives were deployed for patrols and visibility policing to avert future occurrence of the attack,” he said.

Abdulkarim said the command sympathised with the Geidam community over the attack and urged the people to report suspicious movements and persons in their communities to security agencies.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    55 mins ago

    Alaafin’s traditional rites of passage
    Alaafin Adeyemi 3 hours ago

    Oyomesi knows what to do with my corpse – Alaafin
    5 hours ago

    We Need Leaders Who Deeply Care About the Common Man – Osinbajo
    L-R: Former Gombe State governor, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo; the Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe and Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike during the latter's visit to the Obi's palace in Onitsha, Anambra State to notify him of presidential ambition. 16 hours ago

    Why PDP may die in 2023 – Wike
    Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, 16 hours ago

    Buhari leads as Nigerians pay glowing tribute to late Alaafin of Oyo
    18 hours ago

    We’ll Continue to Ensure Lagos Remains Most Peaceful, Secure State – Sanwo-Olu
    Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 18 hours ago

    Alaafin’s son: My father reconciled with all before his death
    Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 22 hours ago

    Obasanjo speaks on Alaafin’s death