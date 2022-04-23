Palace source reveals burial plans for Alafin of Oyo

BySuleiman Shehu

The remains of the late Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo in Oyo State, will be interred by 4.00 p.m, in accordance with Islamic injunction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent gathered that the late Alaafin will be buried by 4.00 p.m, being a devout Muslim till he joined his ancestors.

According to a reliable source, Baba will be buried today according to Islamic rites. He is going to be buried in Baara.

“Baara is not just the final resting place of all the Alaafins.

“It is also a place where the Alaafin goes to whenever there is need to commune with his ancestors to seek for guidance and or directions,” the source told NAN.

However, one of the respected Oyo Princes, Bishop Ayo Ladigbolu, together with sons of the departed traditional ruler, have been holding meetings behind the door since discussing the burial plans.

NAN also gathered that the meeting began upon the arrival of Babatunde Adeyemi, the first son of the foremost oba.

Ladigbolu, who the source said had been busy making necessary contacts on the burial plans, could not picked calls to his cellphone, nor reply to messages in respect of the burial plans.

There was uneasy calm at the palace, as many people seen around the palace were in mournful mood over the passage of their frontline traditional ruler.

They were unwilling to discuss about the passage of the traditional ruler, claiming that there was no official announcement yet on it.

According to a reliable source, many leaders in the town are still in shock about the whole thing, as they are still patiently waiting for further details about it.

Earlier, Mr Bode Durojaiye, the Media Aide to Alaafin, confirmed the reports to NAN.

In a telephone interview with NAN, Durojaiye simply said, “Won ti ku” (He is dead).

According to him, it is true; the Alaafin had joined his ancestors. We are there now.

Adeyemi was said to have joined his ancestors on Friday night at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, where he had gone for routine medical checkup.

NAN reports that within the last five months, Oyo State had lost three prominent traditional rulers.

The Soun of Ogbomosoland, late Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, who died in December, 2021; the late Oba Saliu Adetunji, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, died on Jan. 2 and now the Alaafin of Oyo.

The first class oba, who reigned for 52 years, departed at the age of 83.

Meanwhile, Gov. Seyi Makinde, is expected to make an official announcement upon receiving the report of the traditional ruler’s passage.

NAN gathered that the remains of Alaafin were brought to Oyo on Saturday morning to commence the necessary traditional rites on his passage.(NAN).