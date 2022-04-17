The kind of  President Nigeria wants – Conscientious Leadership

By Femi Mosaku-Johnson

With the presidential primaries and an election looming in 2023, there will be plenty of gunners, goons, pundits, analysts and writers talking about the candidates, and debating which ones will most likely make the best leader for Nigeria at this critical and crucial time.

What sort of presidential character, attitude, competence and leadership qualities that successful Nigerian president need at this moment?.

A great president possesses a genre of soft skills and personality traits that can truly make a difference. We need a different kind of character now. What have we seen and observed in the past presidents of yesteryear that gladdens the heart? To this effect, we want a brand new leadership orientation for transformation.

Now, more than ever before, Nigeria needs a charismatic figure who can have a massively positive impact on the nation and its citizens. We need a leader with a personality and attitude that is charming, likeable, and inspiring and can win over even the toughest of challenges.

Leader in the similitude of John F. Kennedy who possessed bags of charisma, a trait that would emerge energetically during his public speeches. His inaugural address in 1961 was a clear example of his ability to command the stage and capture his audience.

We need a leader who is not only competent but possesses a deep sense of commitment. This is a great attribute to have in a position of leadership. Navigating the nation through stormy periods is a precious skill, and it often requires an individual who is committed to keeping both their cabinet and the nation focused and positive.

Franklin Roosevelt was arguably one of the most resilient, dedicated US presidents of all time. Despite being diagnosed with polio, which left him paralyzed from the waist down, his commitment paved the way to an extraordinary career. He first served as the governor of New York from 1929 to 1932, and later held the position of president of the United States for four consecutive terms.

Hence, it is fair to say that commitment and resilience are two valuable traits for a leader to have in their locker.

Another positive trait that usually characterises respected presidents is showing openness, the twin brother of transparency, which is very key. In fact, ‘open’ political figures are generally considered greater than those that are more ‘closed’. Openness is strongly connected to other positive personality facets, from conscientiousness and extroversion to general intelligence and brilliance.

What has been lacking in our nation is transparency in leadership.

Our country recently secretly donated to Afghanistan without even the knowledge of the legislative houses.

Furthermore, this trait is also tied to a willingness to question traditions and pioneer change, often putting moral authority at the top of their priorities.

Arguably, maintaining an open mind as a president can work wonders for the success of the regime. A president that welcomes change, new experiences, and innovative ideas is a leader that can outpace global competitors and allow their nation to blossom.

Another key area is tribalism and nepotism which have become the albatross of our nation.

Every appointment and opportunity in our country is polluted and contaminated with nepotism and corruption.

We have had, in our case, characters eaten and stolen from our past. Are we going to allow them to steal our future?. We have some of them are barely literate and some can’t even lay claim to any school they attended. All that bothers a number of them that have declared for the presidency is simply to sell Nigeria. They care less about the future of the country as long as they can fan their ego.

Some have no clear vision for the nation other than to fulfil their ambition of being named past president of Nigeria. They have never deciphered the true difference between vision and ambition. Looking at many of them, if you remove politics from them, they amount to nothing, in fact, less than zero. There would be appointees who can’t ever be better than them. We have to be careful of the people who have stolen our yesterday and are bent on stealing our future.

Today, Nigeria’s politics is about three things viz money, money and money. How can you have a party ticket for 40Million and expect sane people who are not treasury looters to have such an amount to play around with.

Looking at the whole drama now, you cannot see any semblance of fairness, equity and justice. All we see is survival of the fittest in terms of filthy lucre.

Every nation is ruled by its best, but not ours. We have been misfortuned to have always been ruled by our worst in the name of zoning and other considerations that fuel mediocrity and ignorance.

From my standpoint, what I consider the criteria for Nigeria’s president are the following:

– A strong vision for the country’s future

-An ability to put their times in the perspective of history

-Absolute sacrifice for the nation

-Ability to create oneness of the nation

-Ability to fight corruption and obliterate it in our society

-Digital knowledge

-Ability to use Digital knowledge to conquer terrorism

-Effective communication skills

-The courage to make unpopular decisions

-Crisis management skills

-Character, total honesty and integrity

-Wise appointments

– An ability to work with legislators

– must be an innovative leader that will discourage importation and blessings invest in homemade goods

– Take agriculture seriously and ensure food security

– He/she should not be more than 60 for vigour and vitality

– Soundly and rounded educated at least degree level for wide horizons

– Stand above nepotism and corruption.

Femi Mosaku-Johnson, PhD

Chairman,

Human Enterprise Resources & Outsources ( HERO)

www.heroadvisory.org