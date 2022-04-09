Asari-Dokubo under fire for mocking Wike’s presidential ambition

NIGER Delta United Front (NDUF) has berated the founder of the Niger Delta Volunteer Force (NDVF), Mujahid Asari-Dokubo for mocking the presidential ambition of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

According to the group, Asari-Dokubo’s utterances about Wike are careless, uncouth and uncharitable.

NDUF insisted that Wike is the best performing governor in the nation, who’s seeking to replicate his signature of unusual performance in the governance of Nigeria at the centre.

Dokubo, in a recent interview with Arise TV claimed that Wike was not fit to be the President of Nigeria. He described Wike’s ambition as laughable, asking if he looks like a potential president.

“It’s laughable that Wike wants to be President. Look at him, does he look like a president? Will Nigerians want a president like that?

But in a statement made available to newsmen in Bayelsa State, Comrade Sam Ophori said instead of Asari-Dokubo to set his eyes on the full blown moon, he’s focusing at the crescent like an infant who still wear diaper.

The group said: “Asari-Dokubo is an unserious human being who has a problem differentiating between Governor Wike’s envisioned ‘New Nigeria’ agenda and the Governor’s facial expression. It is pointless engaging a sheer political thug who is seeking relevance. With the highest bidder, Asari can get involved. It is the way of jobless agitators”.

“Asari-Dokubo should have been matured enough to know that the content of Governor Wike’s (NEW) manifesto to revamp the country, an acronym from his name, supersedes his facial appearance.

“Dokubo has lost the support and respect of his group (NDVF) after he used all the advantages available to him to solely burnish his personal greed”, the statement reads.

