Justice Nyako Knocks Out 8 out of 15 counts against Nnamdi Kanu

Eight of the 15 counts (bordering on terrorism) against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), were today struck out by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

As the case came up at the Federal Capital Territory court, Justice Nyako struck out eight of the charges. She held that “in the instant preliminary objection application, counts six, seven, eight, nine, 10, 11, 12, and 14 have not disclosed any offence by the defendant.”

Nyako, however, according to TNG, acknowledged that counts one, two, three, four, five, 13, and 15 showed some allegations against the IPOB leader, saying the trial of the defendant would proceed on those counts.

According to her, rendition for criminal investigation is allowed and in the instant case, there is a bench warrant on the defendant, suffice to say he is a fugitive before the court.

On the issue of the proscription of IPOB, the judge held that the case was pending before the appeal court and as such, the order proscribing the organisation was subsisting until it was vacated.