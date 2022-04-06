2023: Nigeria’s sexual healing

By Promise Adiele

Sex, that biological indulgence between an adult male and female yielding their bodies to each other, is the central focus of Marvin Gaye’s sell-out song Sexual Healing. Released in 1982, it cascades global amorous scene, especially for those submerged in romantic misadventure. In recognition of its universal appeal, it won Marvin Gaye two Grammy Awards from the album Midnight Love. Unfortunately, Marvin Gaye’s father assassinated him a day before his 45th birthday on the 1st of April 1984. Although Gaye has transited to eternity, Sexual Healing continues to stake a huge claim in a world skating on the fringes of infatuation, illusionary love, and ebbing passion. For those of us committed to using art as a veritable instrument for diverse interpretations of worldwide events, Gaye’s Sexual Healing provides an immediate, suitable template for the analysis of the relationship between the ruler and the ruled and other political conditions in Nigeria.

In this essay, I will discuss sex, in fact, the very act of sexual intercourse, (referred to here as the very act’’). In discussing sexual intercourse, I am minded to interrogating how Nigeria’s romance with their President easily establishes a parallel with the very act concerning the 2023 elections. Religious fanatics and their sanctimonious inclinations should please look away and stay aloof. Their façade of holiness does not stimulate the mind or advance humanity. This is serious interaction with serious-minded people. Given the activities of terrorists, bandits, and other forms of extended insecurity in all the different nuclei of our country, will there be a change of government in Nigeria in 2023? It does not seem so because the country may likely not be safe enough for an election to take place. Under such circumstances, what will happen? Of course, the current government will continue in office, that is if Nigerians are still caught in the aftermath of sexual intercourse with the hypnotizing and fatigued feeling that follows the very act.

Sexual intercourse is the dialectical exchange of two bodies caught in tactile chemistry oblivious of their immediate environment. For literary scholars, it is better understood as a discourse of the body which defines a wide range of sensual complexities leading to various forms of gratification. In its purest form, sexual intercourse refers to human consciousness dominated by morbid sensations and uncontrollable impulses. It deals with stretched hormones, bound by wild urges, passion, and sensate longing for the exploration of the opposite body. Regrettably, the jerking and quaking of the body associated with sexual intercourse do not last forever. Within two minutes, ten minutes, one hour, depending on several factors, it is all over. Then the feeling of either regret or accomplishment assails the body. Both bodies are completely ravaged through fierce or slow thrusting, cries, moans, and different kinds of expressions, recoil, withdraw and relax into a forced quietude, it is all over. In this essay, let Nigerians be the female and the rider and ruler, be the male.

The sexual intercourse scenario above is a direct metaphor that describes the relationship between Nigerians and their president since 2015. Before the 2015 elections, Nigerians were seduced by unseen hands, titillated by the Prince of Persia. Everyone lost a common sense of discernment, the environment mattered very little as we were all guided into the bedroom to be explored and vanquished by the Change mantra. That he had no school certificate mattered little. We made enemies with our friends who pointed these things out but we were adamant like a young girl that repudiates her parents for the sake of a man. We lay on the bed, and spread our legs but were instead destroyed by the ensuing sexual activity which has lasted for seven years. Yes, we have been destroyed. Collectively, our hormones rose but failed to achieve the desired rhythm. When he made mistakes, we sheepishly excused them, believing that we will all climax together, at the hills of victory over clannishness, nepotism, corruption, insecurity and socio-political backwardness. But alas, we have reached orgasm most shamefully. We have not been healed sexually. Reaching orgasm prematurely is a painful experience especially when the body is begging for more action. At such times, one is stranded delicately in the realm of sexual frustration and ennui. All the vices for which we voted him to power have increased in double fold. Insecurity has acquired a monstrous physique. The economy is in shambles too. Everyone is hanging on a precipice, waiting to tip over the abyss, looking and expecting 2023 to come quickly. But there is a big surprise.

At the end of every sexual intercourse, the frustrated and conquered party will hope for another opportunity to right the wrongs of the previous experience. Also, the victorious party would want another opportunity to replicate the previous experience or improve on it. Some people will rather inflict pain on their sexual partners than make them enjoy it. If they didn’t inflict pain enough, they wait for another opportunity to increase the tempo of the pain so that their victim will never forget the painful experience. No one that loves another will think of pain during the very act. But some people enjoy it when their partners cry in pain and anguish. Politics is a direct corollary of sex. If a sexual partner has experienced pain in one act, will the same partner want another painful experience? Nobody likes pain during the very act but some people unconsciously enjoy pain, therefore they are ready to return to where they were subjected to brutal pain the first time.

In 1984, did Nigerians enjoy the military regime? It was pain, pain, and more pain during the very act but in 2015, we collectively wanted a repeat of that same pain. A brutal sexual partner will always remain the same even if he changes to a new garment. The first pain was in 1984, second pain was in 2015. Should we allow another pain in 2023? Look, read between the lines, think and observe the trends? Why is it that banditry and insecurity have both increased across the country? The thrusting has been painful for Nigerians. Yes, it has been a very painful and excruciating experience. Will this pain occur again in 2023? I see a situation where, if the banditry and insecurity become rampant, elections will be postponed. Then the current government will remain in power. I have come to this painful conclusion because it defies reasons why the armed forces of Nigeria cannot defeat ordinary bandits. They stroll around now with daring impunity. They enter airports, bomb rails, kill passengers on trains, enter schools, block roads, and do whatever they like without any form of molestation. Do you in all honesty and responsibility think that elections will hold under such an inauspicious atmosphere?

We have been depredated like a woman that ignorantly but willingly submitted her body for the very act. We have been inflicted with utmost pain and conquered as a group. But it becomes a problem if we allow this pain to happen again in a graduated dimension. No rape victim ever wants to be raped a second time. No, let us resist what is coming. Sex, like governance, should be enjoyed not endured. Let the pain not happen again. Shockingly, our political gladiators jostling to occupy Aso Rock in 2023 have not asked themselves if there is indeed any vacancy in the seat of power. Nigeria is bigger than what is coming. IBB shifted the goal post many times when he was in power, but at some point, the pain became unbearable and Nigerians rose to chase him away just like when a woman is dissatisfied in the very act and pushes her conqueror away. Even with his military boots, he couldn’t succeed. I am however worried that those who chased IBB away are now tired from sexual exhaustion, they are limp, weary, and fatigued from diverse gratifications.

It is exactly one year before the general elections. Does Nigeria look like a country where elections will hold in twelve months? No media orientation for voters, no jingles too. The government is not encouraging the populace to register and get their PVC. Except for fanfare by the political parties, there is nothing political about the country. There is nothing to suggest that there will be an election here next year. If the painful sexual experience of the last seven years is not rejected, we will return to that same bed where the pillow has been soaked with our tears. Civil society groups, have you all been compromised or is it a case of limp, withdrawn conditions after the very act? Concerned people of this country, are you all still sleeping, trying to recover from exhaustion from the very act? Will elections hold in Nigeria next year or will the current government extend its tenure because due to insecurity, elections will not hold? Let us all stand up, dust our clothes and never return to this bed of sexual injury.

Promise Adiele PhD

Mountain Top University

[email protected]