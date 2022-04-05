Terrorists Invade, Send Soldiers Scampering from Camp!

Terrorists Invade, Send Soldiers Scampering from Camp!

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 4:44 pm


Terrorists

Kaduna has, of late been the epicentre of terrorist attacks. The latest is how they were able to overrun a military camp at Poll Wire, Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State. In the fracas, 15 soldiers and three civilians ( members of a vigilante group while one was a traveller) died.

The terrorists, to append their hideous signature more boldly burnt an armoured tank at the camp.

According to Arise TV, the terrorists, armed with sophisticated weapons were said to be travelling from Niger State to Zamfara State in large numbers. They attacked the camp Monday evening. They and the soldiers engaged in a gun duel and when the terrorists were gaining upper hand, the former had to scamper from camp for dear life.

When he was contacted, the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to telephone calls.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Why Angelique Kidjo won Grammy for 5th time
    4 hours ago

    Nigeria: In the Vice Grip of Pure Terrorism
    4 hours ago

    Kaduna attacks and the grave costs of silence
    A cyber criminal 5 hours ago

    German police shutdown world’s largest illegal online marketplace
    Ukraine President Zelensky and Russia's Putin 6 hours ago

    Zelensky: Russian war criminals will face justice
    Reuben Abati 12 hours ago

    The Night Train To Hell
    21 hours ago

    Oshiomhole to contest Edo North Senatorial Seat
    General Abdulsalam, Wike, Makinde, Ikpeazu during the visit 21 hours ago

    2023: Wike, other PDP governors meet IBB, Abdulsalam in Minna