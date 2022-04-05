Terrorists Invade, Send Soldiers Scampering from Camp!

Kaduna has, of late been the epicentre of terrorist attacks. The latest is how they were able to overrun a military camp at Poll Wire, Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State. In the fracas, 15 soldiers and three civilians ( members of a vigilante group while one was a traveller) died.

The terrorists, to append their hideous signature more boldly burnt an armoured tank at the camp.

According to Arise TV, the terrorists, armed with sophisticated weapons were said to be travelling from Niger State to Zamfara State in large numbers. They attacked the camp Monday evening. They and the soldiers engaged in a gun duel and when the terrorists were gaining upper hand, the former had to scamper from camp for dear life.

When he was contacted, the spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to telephone calls.