Oshiomhole to contest Edo North Senatorial Seat

By Jethro Ibileke

The immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has allegedly declared his plan to contest for the Edo north senatorial seat in next year’s general election.

A source said he made the declaration on Monday evening during his 70th birthday party at his country home in Iyamoh, Etsako west local government area.

This is coming after several months of speculation that the former two-time Governor of Edo State was warming up to unseat incumbent Senator Francis Alimikhena.

Speculation of his senatorial ambition had heated up the Edo north politics. It also pitched the supporters of both Alimikhena and Oshiomhole against each other.

It would be recalled that Alimikhena who won elections to the senate back-to-back, was at the instance of Adams Oshiomhole.

Spokesman to Oshiomhole, Victor Oshioke could not be reached for confirmation, as his mobile phone was switched off.