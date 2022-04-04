Oshiomhole to contest Edo North Senatorial Seat

Oshiomhole to contest Edo North Senatorial Seat

Monday, April 4, 2022 11:40 pm


Adams Oshiomhole

By Jethro Ibileke

The immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has allegedly declared his plan to contest for the Edo north senatorial seat in next year’s general election.

A source said he made the declaration on Monday evening during his 70th birthday party at his country home in Iyamoh, Etsako west local government area.

This is coming after several months of speculation that the former two-time Governor of Edo State was warming up to unseat incumbent Senator Francis Alimikhena.

Speculation of his senatorial ambition had heated up the Edo north politics. It also pitched the supporters of both Alimikhena and Oshiomhole against each other.

It would be recalled that Alimikhena who won elections to the senate back-to-back, was at the instance of Adams Oshiomhole.

Spokesman to Oshiomhole, Victor Oshioke could not be reached for confirmation, as his mobile phone was switched off.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    General Abdulsalam, Wike, Makinde, Ikpeazu during the visit 6 hours ago

    2023: Wike, other PDP governors meet IBB, Abdulsalam in Minna
    10 hours ago

    Garba Shehu’s Infantile Response to PDP Governors’ Fact-Filled Communique
    10 hours ago

    Ooni of Ife visits Lagos Assembly, meets with Obasa
    President Vladmir Putin of Russia 13 hours ago

    Kremlin rejects ‘all accusations’ against Russian troops in Bucha
    16 hours ago

    Ogudu residents cry out to Sanwo-Olu, IGP over land grabbers’ activities
    16 hours ago

    ISSAN Calls for Collaborative Efforts to Check Rising Cyber Threats
    17 hours ago

    Yakubu Pam Complains: “Buhari Imposed Adamu as APC Chairman”
    Wike and others at the residence of Chief Bode George, the leader of PDP in Lagos 19 hours ago

    Wike: Nigeria sliding, in urgent need of rescue