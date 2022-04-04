Ooni of Ife visits Lagos Assembly, meets with Obasa

Ooni of Ife visits Lagos Assembly, meets with Obasa

Monday, April 4, 2022 7:37 pm


Ooni Igunwusi, right, and Speaker Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa, on Monday hosted His Imperial Majesty (HIM) Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogúnwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife.

Clad in his traditional royal apparel, Oba Ogunwusi, who arrived the Assembly complex at about 1.30pm, immediately went into a meeting with Speaker Obasa.

The monarch left after the brief meeting just before the House commenced the day’s plenary.

Oba Ogunwusi had been a friend of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

In 2016, he commended the House of Assembly for its laudable steps towards promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Yorubas.

In 2017, when he led some chiefs on a visit to the House, Oba Ogunwusi urged other state Houses of Assembly in the Southwest to emulate the Lagos State House of Assembly in the promotion of Yoruba Language.

“I am very happy to be here and see the Lagos State House of Assembly, using Yoruba language to conduct its activities. I therefore enjoin all other Houses of Assembly in Yoruba Land to take a cue from this House.

“People in other countries honour and cherish Yoruba language, but sadly here at home, we seem not to cherish what is ours.

“I therefore urge the Lagos State House of Assembly, to do all within its power to persuade other state Assemblies in Yoruba speaking areas, to see the sense, in conducting their House businesses in Yoruba, as this, is one of the surest way to promote our language and cultural heritage,” the revered traditional ruler said during that visit.

Meanwhile, the House, on Monday, passed a bill to establish a training institute for law enforcement officers in the State.

The ‘Bill for the Establishment of Lagos State Training Institute, to provide for the training of law enforcement officers,’ was read for the third time and subsequently passed at a sitting presided over by Speaker Obasa.

Obasa, thereafter, directed the Clerk of the House, Mr. Olalekan Onafeko, to send a clean copy of the Bill to the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for assent.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    55 mins ago

    Garba Shehu’s Infantile Response to PDP Governors’ Fact-Filled Communique
    President Vladmir Putin of Russia 5 hours ago

    Kremlin rejects ‘all accusations’ against Russian troops in Bucha
    7 hours ago

    Ogudu residents cry out to Sanwo-Olu, IGP over land grabbers’ activities
    7 hours ago

    ISSAN Calls for Collaborative Efforts to Check Rising Cyber Threats
    8 hours ago

    Yakubu Pam Complains: “Buhari Imposed Adamu as APC Chairman”
    Wike and others at the residence of Chief Bode George, the leader of PDP in Lagos 11 hours ago

    Wike: Nigeria sliding, in urgent need of rescue
    NIN-SIM Linkage 11 hours ago

    Nigerian Govt directs Telcos to bar calls from SIMS not linked to NIN
    11 hours ago

    2023 Presidency: Yahaya Bello confirms hat in the ring