The Osun State University of Education , Science and  Technology, Ilesa : Matters Arising

By Akinyele Akintola

Though, I do not intend to offer any response for the lies they founded, this piece is only aimed at setting some so gullible and vulnerable people free from the constraints of their unintelligent lies.

1). The Osun State government, having met all the criteria for the establishment of a College of Education and which have all of its Courses duly accredited by the Federal Ministry of Education, will only have to inform the National University Commission of the decision to transform the College into a University.

2). There’s an existing law of the state which established the College of Education, this law will only have to be reviewed to reflect the new status of a University of Education, Science and Technology, Ilesa.

3). The College of Education, Ilesa is one of the best in Nigeria and it’s currently serving the University of Ibadan in some duly accredited Degree Courses. The University of Ibadan had obtained permission and approval from the NUC to use the College and offer those courses.

4). The College of Education, Ilesa already has more than what is required by the NUC in terms of Infrastructures, Land Space, Sporting Facilities, Qualified Academic Staff, Medical Facilities, Library and Funding.

5). The NUC requires a minimum of #200m for a new University to take off, whereas through the efforts of patriotic Ijesas lead by Baba Sawe, Chief Akinwande Akinola, Asiwaju Yinka Fasuyi and Prof. Isaac Adewole, the new University has more than #500m to be donated to the state for its take off.

The state government itself has set aside over #2bn for the expansion and improvement on infrastructures for the New University…see ref. (c) below.

ref.(c) That the applicant has supplied a concrete and guaranteed source of financial support for the University to the tune of N200 million, N100 million for Polytechnic or Mono technic, and N50 million for a College of Education, over a period of 5 years.

6). Already in Existence is the General Hospital, Ilesa for College of Sciences and Medicines as well as very large expanse of land space for Agric Sciences. Ijesaland/ Osun State has endowment in Mining, so there’s a proposal for Courses in Mining Technology/Sciences….see ref.(5)(1) here…

(5) (1) A proposed institution shall have clearly spelt out master plan for infrastructural and programme development for at least 20 to 25 years which shall make adequate provision for:-

(a) Plan space, aesthetic beauty and fixed final assets;

7). The State House of Assembly is the recognized body by law to Amend the Law which established the College of Education, Ilesa into a University of Education, Science and Technology. And, there’s no doubt that such Amendment will be given the necessary expediency by the House under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Speaker, Timothy Owoeye.

8). One must give Kudos to the ruggedness, resilience and uncommon patriotism by Asiwaju Yinka Fasuyi and his team of highly enlightened Ijesas, home and in diaspora. These are great men and women of Honor who not only know the values of Education, but understand the Gross benefits of having a University in Ilesa at a moment like this.

Wether we like it or not, the present government and most especially our own Governor deserve all encomiums for this laudable achievement. The present crops of Ijesas in Oyetola administration have made history by living above parochial and mundane political sentiments and personal gains. Everyone of us has demonstrated uncommon patriotism and love for our land of birth. However, I must single out the pragmatic efforts of Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Hon. Ajibola Famurewa, Hon. L. B. Ayeni, Dr. Charles Diji Akinola etc. These are men who stood firm to conquer.

9). I must give the Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland as well as all prominent Ijesa Obas the widest ovation for this epoc making achievement taking place in their Times. Oba to je ti Ilu r’oju, Oba to je, ti Ilu toro, Oba to je, ti idagbas’oke wo Ilu, Oruke e ko ni pa re rara. In the last two years, we have had a New Palace, a Geriatric Hospital and now a University of monumental status.

This definitely calls for joy by those who were the masterminds and all men of Goodwill.

10). As for those holding and brandishing the Knife of Hatred, I say, wherever you’re, may your weapons never prosper. May you be confounded and stumble upon your swords of evil intentions.

With or without you, Ilesa, Ijesaland, Osun State and indeed Nigeria is prospering and will continue to prosper in our time and even beyond.