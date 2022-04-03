No wonder Amaechi’s abandoned monorail project in Port Harcourt went from nowhere to nowhere

By Moji Danisa

I just read the response of the presidency, or as they said, a leaked document from the presidency detailing why Amaechi’s proposed rail surveillance system was not approved. If it wasn’t news, I would have thought it was a joke.

From forwarding a company without the requisite portfolio, to presenting a system which was only in it’s pilot stage and without a brand name and insisting on advanced payment for the job…all I smelled was ineptitude and shady intent.

The minister was asked by Mr Vice President to produce some of these details, especially a brand name of the product…the so called leaked memo did not however state time and outcome of response. In effect, what I have concluded is that the proposal was not outrightly rejected but Mr VP needed clarification. Did Amaechi provide that? The memo is silent on subsequent events or perhaps there were none. I will assume there was no follow up until Mr Amaechi says otherwise.

I shudder to think that over N3bn was being proposed to be paid to a company which had never handled anything near that capacity. From the leaked memo, the minister wanted that colossal amount handed over to a company which only came with a pilot project, which had no proven records of having worked anywhere and he actually used the words: “if it worked”. What this means is that his proposal wasn’t based on evidence of product effectiveness but hope that it would work or may work.

Most alarming is the revelation that he wanted upfront payment for this device which only had a generic name.

Folks, this guy was two term Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, two term State Governor and now Minister for almost eight years.

How pathetic!