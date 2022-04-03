I have no preferred candidate or party- Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye said this morning that he does not have a preferred candidate or political party.

Adeboye said this before his sermon, entitled Waiting without Wasting,” on Sunday Service at RCCG Ebute Meta, Lagos, saying “Politics is not my calling but to be a pastor.”

He added: ” I have never told you, this is person you should vote for or a party to join. I have never said that and will never say that.”

He said his assignment was to pray for people not to be a partisan politician.

According to him, “everyone has the right to join a political party but his duty was to pray and he will keep doing that.

He said, “In RCCG, every party is mainly represented. I’m a father of all and I like it that way. I’m not a politician and I will never be. My ministry, not politics.

“As a Nigerian, you must register, vote, and make sure that your vote counts. You are a Nigerian first before becoming a Christian. You must vote and make sure there is no rigging.

“As of now, I still don’t know whether or not there will be an election next year, yet. I don’t know because my father has not spoken about it yet. The reason could be in Mathew 6-34.

“For your information, if anyone comes to me from any political party, I will pray for them, the general prayer point I pray for them is that Father, let your perfect will for this person be done.

“If witches are concerned about the affairs of the country, then Christians too must be concerned and involved,” he said.