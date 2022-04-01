PDP: Group commends Wike’s promise to back winner of presidential ticket

A group, Project ReNew Nigeria has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as a true party man who has shown commitment, loyalty and courage in the sustenance of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In a statement, the group championing the emergence of the Rivers Governor highlighted his declared intent to let go of his Presidential ambition if the party zones its ticket to the northern region, noting that the declaration further proves his selfless commitment to the party and democratic credentials.

“Can any of the other aspirants say or do the same”, the group queried in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Mr. Godspower Mijemite.

The statement read: “In 2018, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike backed Tambuwal and deployed all his resources and connections to make sure he emerged. At the end of the primaries, Tambuwal finished behind Atiku Abubakar and immediately, Governor Wike stood by Atiku.”

“Neither Atiku nor the PDP as an institution invested any serious expenditure for campaign or electioneering in Rivers State. Yet Rivers is one of the states, if not the only state in the South, that the APC didn’t score the required 25% vote count, despite the fact that the President’s campaign DG and Minister of Transportation comes from there.”

“This same man, who is justified enough to make demands and insist on it, is saying he is ready to sacrifice his ambition if the party doesn’t zone the ticket to the South.”

“Can the Atiku Abubakar, Saraki, Tambuwal, Bala Mohammeds of this world say and do same? And not only do same, can they stand with whoever emerges from the South just like Wike did for Atiku in 2019?”.