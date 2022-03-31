Why Amaechi Should Resign Now – Ajulo

Why Amaechi Should Resign Now – Ajulo

Thursday, March 31, 2022 9:32 am


Amaechi: Minister of Transportation

The statement of the Transport Minister, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi on the Abuja-Kaduna Train attack is apparently skewed to cover up dereliction of duty and culpability.

This voluntary confessional statement is not only infantile and unguarded but most unfortunate to indict the President, his colleague-in-council as well as to subvert a prescribed due process.

Such rail contracts considering our notorious security challenges ought to be all encompassing and broad in view.

I am therefore intrigued on why the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution were not part of the project deliverables in the said contract from the onset.

It’s equally worrisome that the train with the background of what the minister revealed would be allowed commercial operations without the requisite installation of security appliances and compliments.

As it is, the least noble act of the minister as the Chief Adviser to the President and the Nigerian government on Transportation in the circumstance is an unreserved apology to the Nation and immediate resignation of his commission as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Dave Umahi 2 hours ago

    Defection: Why Umahi, deputy can’t be sacked -Appeal Court
    3 hours ago

    Avila Unveils Toyin Abraham as Brand Ambassador 
    3 hours ago

    The Asiwaju Tinubu I know
    4 hours ago

    I Remain Loyal to Asiwaju Tinubu – Senator Abu Ibrahim 
    Nollywood actor, Dejo Tunfulu: dies at 49 5 hours ago

    Nollywood in shock over death of Yoruba comic actor, “Dejo Tunfulu”
    COVID-19 vaccine: 9 hours ago

    83% of Africans yet to receive COVID-19 vaccine -WHO
    Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of World Health Organisation, WHO 10 hours ago

    WHO launches bid to stop a new global pandemic “Arboviruses”
    Governor Nyesom Wike 11 hours ago

    PDP: Group commends Wike’s promise to back winner of presidential ticket