Why Amaechi Should Resign Now – Ajulo

The statement of the Transport Minister, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi on the Abuja-Kaduna Train attack is apparently skewed to cover up dereliction of duty and culpability.

This voluntary confessional statement is not only infantile and unguarded but most unfortunate to indict the President, his colleague-in-council as well as to subvert a prescribed due process.

Such rail contracts considering our notorious security challenges ought to be all encompassing and broad in view.

I am therefore intrigued on why the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution were not part of the project deliverables in the said contract from the onset.

It’s equally worrisome that the train with the background of what the minister revealed would be allowed commercial operations without the requisite installation of security appliances and compliments.

As it is, the least noble act of the minister as the Chief Adviser to the President and the Nigerian government on Transportation in the circumstance is an unreserved apology to the Nation and immediate resignation of his commission as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.