Strike: FG threatens SSANU, NASU with ‘no work, no pay’ rule

Strike: FG threatens SSANU, NASU with ‘no work, no pay’ rule

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 9:19 am


Ngige: says FG has reached agreement with JOHESU on the planned national strike

Dr. Chris Ngige

Richard Elesho

The Federal Government is not a father Christmas and will no longer treat striking workers with kid gloves. Government has put on its full combat gear and announced the invocation of ‘no work no pay’ rule against any employee who stay away from work.

Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige made the disclosure on Monday.

He was reacting to the two-week warning strike by members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU).

His words: “Anybody on strike now will not be paid in consonance with Section 43.

“What they (unions) are doing is false leave; they are forcing their employers to close down some of their universities and declare holiday for students because of that.

“So if you do that, you will not be paid. Government is not Father Christmas where you are not working and you will be paid.”

SSANU and NASU had in a joint statement announced the commencement of the warning strike, saying “no concession should be given in any guise.”

The new industrial action by SSANU and NASU has completely grounded activities in the participating institutions.

It would be recalled that members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU commenced one month warning strike in February.

At the expiration of the strike on March 14th, the union extended it by two months, citing insincerity on the part of government.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Participants at the African Union-African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Continental Capacity-Building Workshop on Africa's Voluntary National Reviews (VNR) for the 2022 High Level Political Forum (HLPF) and Domestication of Agenda 2063," in Abuja. 3 hours ago

    Osinbajo: Nigeria committed to achievement of SDGs, AU Agenda 2063
    Reuben Abati 3 hours ago

    APC and the consensus question
    VP Yemi Osinbajo 3 hours ago

    How Obasanjo ‘shut up’ Osinbajo 2023 campaigners in Abeokuta
    5 hours ago

    How Tinubu Helped Lagos Assembly Achieve Financial Autonomy – Obasa
    Abuja Kaduna train attacked by terrorists on Monday evening 10 hours ago

    Again, terrorists attack Kaduna- bound train
    Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike: 15 hours ago

    2023: Wike is N.E.W.
    Will Smith hits Chris Rock at OSCARS 2022 24 hours ago

    Will Smith wins best actor Oscar after appearing to hit Chris Rock
    1 day ago

    Professor Daramola: Exit of an Erudite Scholar, Quintessential Administrator