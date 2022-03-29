How Obasanjo ‘shut up’ Osinbajo 2023 campaigners in Abeokuta

Monsurat Adejoke

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday prevented supporters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo from turning his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, OOPL, into a 2023 presidency campaign ground.

Osinbajo was in Abeokuta as the lead speaker for the opening of Coalition for Democracy on Africa(CoDA) summit with the theme “Rising to the challenge of consolidating Democratic Governance in Africa”.

But the supporters of the Vice President from the 20 local government areas of Ogun State had stormed the venue of the event with placards asking him to run for the presidency in 2023.

However, Obasanjo was not amused with the development. He approached the supporters who initially thought he wanted to receive or address them.

But instead, the former President asked them to bring down their campaign placards as OOPL was not a campaign ground to their disappointment.