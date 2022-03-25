13th Bola Tinubu Colloquium to examine new world order, good governance

Friday, March 25, 2022 3:56 pm


Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Organisers of the annual Bola Tinubu Colloquium have announced that this year’s edition will examine emerging global development issues and the importance of good governance for Nigeria to be an influential and respected member of the international community.
The colloquium, which is in its 13th edition will take place on Tuesday
29th March, 2022 at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. It will be presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari as Chairman. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the chief host.
Professor Olufemi Bamiro, former Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan, the keynote speaker, is expected to engage the central theme, ‘Pivoting Nigeria into the new world order: Imperatives of Good Governance’
A press statement signed by the Chairman of the Media and Publicity Sub-committee, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, states that the colloquium will also feature a panel session where some of
Nigeria’s leading technology entrepreneurs will discuss on, “Technology, Entrepreneurship and the future of work”.
The panel discussion to be moderated by Tomilayo Akanni-Aluko will have Bosun Tijani, Chief Executive Officer of Co-Creation Hub, as the Lead Discussant. Other panelists include Samson Ogbole, Managing Director, Soiless Farms, Temie Giwa-Tubosun, Group Chief Executive, Life Bank, Kikelomo Fola-Ogunniya, Co-founder, Jand2Gidi and Lot Madaki, Chief Executive Officer, Madaki Shoes.
Speaking on the theme of the colloquium and the planning, Mr. Omotoso noted that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the man in whose honour the annual event is being organized, is an extra-ordinary statesman who has committed himself to making Nigeria one of the most prosperous nations.
“The theme speaks to the person and values of Asiwaju Tinubu. To celebrate his 70th birthday, this year’s colloquium theme is most appropriate. We are talking about an outstanding public servant, who is an advocate of good governance in Nigeria and Africa. He demonstrated this as Governor of Lagos in 8years where he laid the solid foundation for the progress and prosperity of Lagos State that we all talk about today.”

