FIFA Foundation gives aid worth N416m to Ukraine

Saturday, March 19, 2022 8:10 pm


FIFA


The charity arm of world football’s governing body FIFA has allocated one million dollars (about N416 million) to help Ukraine.

This is through a shipment of humanitarian supplies already delivered to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF).

“In the face of this conflict, we want to do our part and support the people in Ukraine and the ones who have fled the war,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement on Saturday.

“The FIFA Foundation stands ready to provide some of the needed assistance by working in coordination with the football community in Ukraine and in the region.”

The Russian Football Union (RFU) has seen its national teams suspended by FIFA following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A bid by RFU to freeze the suspension, so that the men’s team could play in the 2022 World Cup play-offs later this month, has been unsuccessful.

It was rejected by the Court of Arbitration (CAS) on Friday.(dpa/NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

