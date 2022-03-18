Ukrainian military flushing Russian forces out of Kiev outskirts

The Ukrainian military says it has launched operations to flush the Russian military out of the outskirts of the capital, Kiev.

Oleksandr Pavlyuk the head of the regional military administration of Kiev, said that there was “resistance from the enemy.”

“Russians were moving around their units,” Pavlyuk added.

He said he could not divulge any details as operations are ongoing.

He called the situation in Kiev region difficult but “controllable,” adding that it was difficult to make any prognoses.

Pavlyuk said the road to the western city of Zhytomyr and the towns of Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel north-west of the capital, near the Kiev city limits, are most at risk, as is Makariv to the west.

Shelling reported at north of the capital, he added.(dpa/NAN)