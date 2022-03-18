Ukrainian military flushing Russian forces out of Kiev outskirts

Ukrainian military flushing Russian forces out of Kiev outskirts

Friday, March 18, 2022 9:40 am


Ukraine's Army

Ukraine’s Army

The Ukrainian military says it has launched operations to flush the Russian military out of the outskirts of the capital, Kiev.

Oleksandr Pavlyuk the head of the regional military administration of Kiev, said that there was “resistance from the enemy.”

“Russians were moving around their units,” Pavlyuk added.

He said he could not divulge any details as operations are ongoing.

He called the situation in Kiev region difficult but “controllable,” adding that it was difficult to make any prognoses.

Pavlyuk said the road to the western city of Zhytomyr and the towns of Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel north-west of the capital, near the Kiev city limits, are most at risk, as is Makariv to the west.

Shelling reported at north of the capital, he added.(dpa/NAN)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs) 3 mins ago

    Africa Magic unveils eight-day event lineup for 8th AMVCAs
    50 mins ago

    Consensus Vs Open Contest in APC
    1 hour ago

    Sleep-walking into universal disaster
    Buhari, Osinbajo 2 hours ago

    Buhari, Osinbajo and the bigotry question
    5 hours ago

    Bianca Ojukwu and Mrs Obiano
    6 hours ago

    Buhari Reappoints BOI Chairman, MD/CEO for Another Term
    APC 7 hours ago

    Gunmen abduct 8 Kwara APC officials
    Ex- Governor Willie Obiano 7 hours ago

    Just in: EFCC moves Obiano to Abuja