PDP: Wike hits back at Obaseki

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

The verbal war between the Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike and his Edo state counterpart, Godwin Obaseki has continued.

Obaseki had taken an advertorial in major newspaper on Monday, calling Wike a bully who is always speaking as if the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP belongs to him.

This was in an apparent reply to Wike’s warning and tongue lashing of his deputy Governor, Philip Shuabu over the crises in Edo chapter of PDP over the weekend.

But in his reply, Wike described Obaseki as as a betrayal even as he promised to lob more attacks in the direction of the Edo State Governor.

Wike who spoke during the commissioning of a secondary school in Omuanwa Ikwerre local government area of Rivers, accused his Edo counterpart of not showing gratitude for the sacrifice he made in ensuring that he was re-elected as governor in 2020.

The Rivers state Governor NYESOM WIKE also said he is eminently qualified to run for the office of the President in next year’s elections and has what it takes to win the polls.

“You’re a betrayal.You have betrayal as in your DNA. “Obaseki,I have put you on notice today.You will receive more hits from me.

He described Obaseki as a mere tenant in PDP.

“Look at Obaseki and me. Obaseki wears coat, I wear suit.”

“You can go back to APC where you came from. And that is moving from frying pan to fire.

“This is Obaseki who crawled to me begging for an Umbrella to cover him at the time he was driven from APC and I and other PDP leaders stood up for him.

“I have put him on notice, he will be hearing from me”.